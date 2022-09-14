WDBJ7 Here @ Home: A healthy meal to feed the family
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfet from the Virginia Western Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program stopped by to show a healthy meal that can feed the family quickly.
2 Zucchini Shaved length-wist on a mandolin
2 ea. Garlic cloves shaved
4 oz. EVO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)
4 oz. Hazelnuts, toasted and crushed
2 T Chives, snipped or chopped
2 ea Oranges, zested & juiced
1/2 bunch Cilantro, chopped
5 ea. Radishes shaved
1 pinch Aleppo Chile Flakes or Crushed Red Pepper
TT Salt and Pepper
