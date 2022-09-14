Hometown Local
WDBJ7 Here @ Home: A healthy meal to feed the family

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfet from the Virginia Western Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program stopped by to show a healthy meal that can feed the family quickly.

2 Zucchini Shaved length-wist on a mandolin

2 ea. Garlic cloves shaved

4 oz. EVO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

4 oz. Hazelnuts, toasted and crushed

2 T Chives, snipped or chopped

2 ea Oranges, zested & juiced

1/2 bunch Cilantro, chopped

5 ea. Radishes shaved

1 pinch Aleppo Chile Flakes or Crushed Red Pepper

TT Salt and Pepper

