Carilion Clinic to host town hall on addressing the increase in gun violence

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is hosting a virtual town hall next week to address the increase in gun violence in the Roanoke Valley. The panel discussion will focus on bringing awareness to the mental toll the increase has had on parents and children.

Mental health experts and other community leaders will address how families can discuss the increase in violence with their children.

The director for the Center for Grief and Healing at Carilion explained a discussion is the first step toward healing.

“We’re definitely seeing it as a trauma that kids are coming to us with any experience that they had,” Dr. Paula Wolfteich said. “They don’t necessarily have to witness it, but even just hearing a shooting in the neighborhood can be very traumatic, especially to young children.”

The town hall will take place Tuesday from noon to 1:15 p.m. You can register for the event here.

