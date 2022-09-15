Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds

In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how religion in the U.S. might change over the next 50 years.(TheDigitalArtist/pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Christians could make up less than half of the United States population by 2070 if recent religious trends continue, according to a new report published Tuesday.

In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how religion in the U.S. might change over the next 50 years.

Based on Pew’s findings, if religious switching continues at recent rates, Christians could decrease from making up 64% of the current population to somewhere between 35-54% by 2070.

Over that same period, Pew estimates people who are religiously unaffiliated would rise from the current 30% to somewhere between 34-52% of the U.S. population.

As of 2020, Christians made up 64% of Americans (including children), religiously unaffiliated people made up 30%, and adherents of all other religions (including Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists) made up 6%.

Pew said the research is based on patterns observed over recent decades through 2019. Data shows that 31% of people who are raised Christian become unaffiliated between ages 15-29, and an additional 7% become unaffiliated after age 30.

Pew said the ages of 15-29 is the “tumultuous period” in which religious switching is concentrated.

The report emphasizes that these findings are just possibilities based on recent trends and are not meant as predictions of what will happen for certain.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Celebrating National Dance Day
National Dance Day is September 17; local dance studio kicks off the celebration
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours
Get to know the newest WDBJ7 meteorologist Bradford Ambrose!
Meet Bradford: WDBJ7's Newest Meteorologist!