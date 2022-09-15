Hometown Local
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend.

The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday.

The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float to the Crossing at the Dan Pedestrian Bridge, where crews will collect them.

The event is to raise money to educate third graders about the Dan River and provide better access points to the river for first responders and the public.

“To observe it from the bank is really fun to watch, because we never know where they’re going to go coming down the river. The currents constantly change with each storm and it gets interesting sometimes. The kayakers have gone a long way down river to get our ducks back,” said Glenn Mcclanahan, member of the Danville Riverview Rotary Club.

A duck can be bought for $5 at Two Witches Winery & Brewing Co, the Community Market or Rippe’s.

The first, second and third ducks to cross the finish line will win cash prizes.

