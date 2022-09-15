Hometown Local
Danville woman reported missing

62-year-old Naomi Willis, of Danville, is missing.
62-year-old Naomi Willis, of Danville, is missing.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been reported missing by her family.

62-year-old Naomi Willis was reported missing Thursday morning, according to the Danville Police Department.

Willis was last reported seen on a walking trail near Dan Daniel Park, wearing green pants and a tan shirt. Police say Willis is in the early stages of dementia and could be lost.

The Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Fire Department are searching for Willis. The police department is asking residents to keep a look out for her.

Anyone with information on Willis’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.

