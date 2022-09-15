FFE Week 3 Team of the Week: Alleghany County Mountaineers

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week, they gave the Brackman Cup a forever home. This week –

“You guys are going to get your second trophy in just a few days span of time,” said Coach Will Fields at Alleghany High School

“The team’s really come together,” he says. “We spent a hard offseason in a weight room; guys put in a lot of work. So we had higher expectations this year. And so far, they’ve met them and I know they were very excited to get the win the other night.

Ahead of the merging of Covington and Alleghany High Schools, the Mountaineers won the final edition of the rivalry series. While proud, it’s something Coach Fields considers to be in the past.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “But we have to move forward now. I mean, we’re going to be teammates in the future, you know, they’ve won some; we’ve won some; it’ll sit in that trophy case I think from here forward, it just has to be something that “was” and not something that we talk about anymore.

Following the game, the coach said he is looking forward to merging the programs, referencing the sentiment after the contest.

“The biggest part of that game, I think, is we’re going to be very glad to play with those guys in the future instead of against them.”

From work in the weight room to on the field, Coach Fields says there’s still more to be done to continue to compete this season.

“We have a lot of work to do. We have to step up from here to some really tough competition. So it’s exciting to see where we measure up against some of these teams that are bigger schools and teams that we haven’t beaten a while or maybe haven’t beat at all.”

Crediting those in the program who laid the foundation for the bright start.

“We had some tough years in the last couple three years,” he begins. “I don’t want to denigrate those guys those are the foundation guys; they work very hard with very little in the way of results. We are certainly a better team this year, due to some of the toils they put in those guys that have graduated and I want to thank them and let them know they’re appreciated, and this 3-0 start is part of who they are as well. We are certainly a better team this year, due to some of the toils they put in those guys that have graduated and I want to thank them and let them know they’re appreciated and this 3-0 start is part of who they are as well.”

