Here @ Home previews legislator roundtable going over fight against substance abuse

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a recent CDC report confirming overdose deaths as the number one cause of accidental deaths among young adults, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC) is taking a big message to legislators and community leaders about the new work being done on every level of substance abuse prevention in the Roanoke area.

That virtual roundtable will be held Friday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Click here to register.

On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie & Kate sat down with Adam Neal with RAYSAC to discuss this upcoming meeting with keynote speakers that include DEA agent Joseph Carucci and Harm Reduction Specialist Lisa Via from the Council of Community Services.

They talked about their roles in the fight against the opioid epidemic, along with the challenges they face with the ever-evolving landscape of Fentanyl and counterfeit pills invading the local and state levels.

“The opioid crisis has evolved to a new level, with overdose deaths becoming the number one cause of accidental death in young adults aged 18-45, beating out suicide, gun violence, and car accidents.” said Neal. “It’s more important than ever that we get the people that are trying to prevent these deaths the attention they deserve, and we hope to educate and inform our local and state leadership of these efforts in the process.”

RAYSAC also provided a report on the importance of coalitions in bringing these various agencies and organizations together in the fight against substance misuse. “Our role in bringing youth, parents, organizations, and concerned citizens together under one voice in the fight against substance misuse is vital, and our group is always looking for people that want to give even a small amount of time toward improving our community and state. We have a place for your voice.”

