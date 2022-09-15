Hometown Local
Here @ Home talks about tackling opioid crisis in our hometowns

Opioids: A Story of Recovery
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Ryan Hall, a former top ranked student and athlete with a bright future, became addicted to opioids and then heroin after having surgery on his leg after a football injury.

His story has become all too familiar to many Appalachian families. On Here @ Home Thursday, we talked with Hall about getting help and getting clean. We also sat down with his father, Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall, about this journey to get his son the help he needed.

They talked about what they learned and how they hope their story helps others in similar situations.

Here @ Home previews legislator roundtable going over fight against substance abuse

