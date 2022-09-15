Here @ Home talks about tackling opioid crisis in our hometowns

(WDBJ) - Ryan Hall, a former top ranked student and athlete with a bright future, became addicted to opioids and then heroin after having surgery on his leg after a football injury.

His story has become all too familiar to many Appalachian families. On Here @ Home Thursday, we talked with Hall about getting help and getting clean. We also sat down with his father, Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall, about this journey to get his son the help he needed.

They talked about what they learned and how they hope their story helps others in similar situations.

