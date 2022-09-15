Here @ Home talks healthy choices for dog’s long life
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly 40 percent of all Americans have dogs. That adds up to a lot of furry friends to take care of and feed. In fact, we spend about $99 billion a year on pet food and products. You want to make sure what you’re buying to feed Fido is healthy.
Does your pup prefer canned or dry? On Thursday’s Here @ Home, we broke it down for animal lovers.
Dr. Courtney Wiegard from Vinton Veterinary Hospital joined us to talk about what pet owners should look for; she discussed the AAFCO label and allergies in your pet.
You can also go online and check to see if your dog food company has a board-certified nutritionist on staff.
