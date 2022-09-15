HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Hometown venues enter contest to win grant to provide series of free summer concerts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prizery and downtown South Boston are in the running to win a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to provide a free, live music series in an underused public space.

The winner will be able to host 10 free outdoor music concerts for three summers, as part of the 2023–2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.

Harrisonburg and Amherst are also taking part in the contest.

The best part is you can vote for more than one hometown. Officials say the top 20 will move on to be considered to win.

The contest is supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.

Voting is easy, and each town has its own handle:

Click this link to cast your vote.

Voting ends September 21 at 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.