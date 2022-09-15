Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Hometown venues enter contest to win grant to provide series of free summer concerts

The Prizery in South Boston among those asking for your vote
The Prizery and South Boston among three Virginia sites in the running for the Levitt AMP Your...
The Prizery and South Boston among three Virginia sites in the running for the Levitt AMP Your City Contest(The Prizery)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Prizery and downtown South Boston are in the running to win a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to provide a free, live music series in an underused public space.

The winner will be able to host 10 free outdoor music concerts for three summers, as part of the 2023–2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.

Harrisonburg and Amherst are also taking part in the contest.

The best part is you can vote for more than one hometown. Officials say the top 20 will move on to be considered to win.

The contest is supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation.

Voting is easy, and each town has its own handle:

Click this link to cast your vote.

Voting ends September 21 at 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
Bomb threat investigated at Patrick Henry High School
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved

Latest News

62-year-old Naomi Willis, of Danville, is missing.
Danville woman reported missing
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport
Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month Underway
Football Graphic
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale
High pressure continues to give us wonderful weather.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live-9/15/22