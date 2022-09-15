Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice

A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock. (Source: WOWT)
By Bella Caracta and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A bow-and-arrow accident has sent a Nebraska man to the hospital and left his family in shock.

The Clingenpeel family said the accident happened alongside their house after Jeremy Clingenpeel and his son, Colton, decided to have target practice in preparation for hunting season.

WOWT reports Colton was set up on the left to hit a target bag on a mound, but his bow malfunctioned, and the arrow veered off and struck his father.

“I saw the look on his face and heard his voice,” said Tracy Clingenpeel, Jeremy Clingenpeel’s wife. “It was terrifying.”

Jeremy Clingenpeel’s niece, Brittany Sanford, said she was also concerned.

“I really thought this was it,” Sanford said. “My kids adore this man and worship the ground he walks on.”

The family’s Ring doorbell captured the father walking across the driveway to get help. In the video, he can be seen with an arrow sticking out from his side.

According to the police report, the incident was deemed an accident, but the arrow was lodged about 6 to 8 inches deep into Jeremy Clingenpeel’s side.

“My husband was pretty composed for having an arrow in his chest wall,” Tracy Clingenpeel said. “I stabilized the arrow because he would scream in pain every time he breathed.”

Paramedics arrived and transported Jeremy Clingenpeel to the hospital.

The family said doctors told them it was a miracle that Jeremy Clingenpeel survived the incident. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Tracy Clingenpeel said the incident has been tough on the family as she was diagnosed with a debilitating neurological illness last year, and finances have been a concern.

Jeremy Clingenpeel worked full-time in waste management, but the family said they don’t know when he’ll be able to return to work.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

Latest News

FILE - South African officials said Ramaphosa would emphasize the need for dialogue to find an...
Biden, S. African leader to discuss Ukraine, trade, climate
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
The Giles County Public Schools logo at Thursday night's school board meeting.
Narrows residents call on Giles County Public Schools for transparency during consolidation discussions
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth