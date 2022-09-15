Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacies in the area are being impacted by a worker shortage and are actively trying to employ pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

Kroger pharmacies in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and the New River Valley are looking to fill 200 job openings.

“Pharmacists play a critical role in the health of our population and we want our customers at Kroger to have a great experience with our pharmacists. Obviously, they’re doing good work and it’s important that we have full staff to meet the needs of our customers,” said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

For the pharmacy technician positions, only a high school diploma or GED is needed for applicants 18 and older. On-the-job training is provided for pharmacy technicians.

“We are always looking to bring on associates and pharmacists in our stores,” added Menees. “Health and wellness is of the utmost importance to everyone, and the population looks to pharmacies to meet their needs when it comes to taking care of the health of their families.”

Menees says the public’s current attention to their health and well-being emphasizes the need for pharmacists.

“At this time, people are hyper-focused on their health as they should be,” said Menees. “It’s important that pharmacists are there to meet their needs when they need those needs to be met.”

The Kroger stores in Charlottesville, Martinsville, Roanoke and New River Valley will hold in-person interviews every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until all positions are filled.

Applications can also be filled out on their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.