Long time Roanoke County assistant director of parks retires after 27 years

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve always considered myself a Bob the Builder type guy so I always like maintenance and building things.”

Mark Courtright became Roanoke County’s assistant director of parks in 1995. Courtright immediately got involved with one of his favorite projects of his career.

“I’d probably start off with Camp Roanoke. Camp Roanoke used to be a Kiwanis camp for boys and that kind of spoke to my heart because I used to be a boy scout. Though it hadn’t been in operation for 20-something years, my first project was to put that back on the map.”

Courtright has had his hands in countless projects over the years.

“You’ll see an accessible fishing pier that we built years ago, a boat ramp in for the blue water folks, greenways are being built and of course our sports fields, that’s something very near and dear to my heart.”

For Courtright, this work has always been about the people who use Roanoke County park systems on a daily basis.

“A lot of us here have a servant heart and just seeing people enjoy themselves, all of that just brings a lot of happiness to us.”

Though Courtright isn’t one to toot his own horn, there were plenty of people who did it for him.

“Mark really set the foundation for our department. He started it from scratch, there was very little parks operation when Mark came 27 years ago. So many of the standards, the development practices that we use in our park system, are the result of Mark and his growth here within our organization,” said Allen Hayes, acting director for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“You have shown the spirit of Roanoke County in everything you do. There’s no doubt in my mind that you have set the mark high for many others to follow in the future,” said Supervisor Phil North, at the August Board of Supervisors meeting.

Courtright said the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism department has been a second family to him. Though he’s now retired, he won’t be far away and said he’ll always be around to help in whatever capacity the department needs.

