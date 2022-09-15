Lynchburg Planning Commission moves forward with Dearington Neighborhood Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works for around three years. On Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the project to its next steps for being adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030.

“The plan proposes significant investment in Jefferson Park, including a “neighborhood patio” with a pavilion and splashpad on the former tennis courts, a multi-use gymnasium, marking the Jefferson Park Pool site, numerous park trails and access improvements, and enhancements to many recreational facilities. Neighborhood recommendations include improving streets with pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure to improve active transportation and calm traffic, gateway improvements to Chambers Street and Caroline Street, and redeveloping the City storage site at 200 Pulaski Street. The Future Planning Efforts chapter includes recommendations for housing, sidewalks, and changes to the Future Land Use Map and Zoning Ordinance that will be proposed for adoption at a later date.”

The project focuses on major improvements to Jefferson Park, but it’s also about preserving and highlighting the Dearington Neighborhood’s long history in Lynchburg.

“The plan just gets better and better and more comprehensive and it’s good to see how well the public is participating in these,” said one planning commission member.

There will need to be more zoning discussions for the plan in the future and ultimately Lynchburg City Council will make the decision on how everything moves forward.

