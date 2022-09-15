Major restoration underway and on schedule at Omni Homestead Resort

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - As you approach the Omni Homestead Resort, the first thing you notice is the scaffolding that now surrounds the tower.

Behind the glass, and on the grounds, there is plenty of evidence a major restoration is underway.

The planning started five years ago, and what’s described as an “outside in” renovation includes new windows and close attention to the masonry, the kind of improvements that will secure the building against the elements.

Josh Heidenreich is Vice President of Operations for Omni Hotels & Resorts.

“It guarantees that for generations, just like past generations have experienced the Homestead, your kids, their kids, their grandkids are all going to be enjoying it, and it’s going to be part of the Omni family restored to its glory,” Heidenreich said.

There is extensive work inside as well, especially in the oldest wing of the building. But all of it is moving forward, hotel officials say, with attention to the Homestead’s history.

Mark Spadoni is Managing Director of the Omni Homestead Resort.

“The question I get asked the most often is, Is the Homestead of the past going to be the Homestead of the future? And the answer is, in all the positive ways, yes,” Spadoni said.

We’re told the work is on schedule, now moving quickly toward completion.

And by this time next year, guests should be enjoying most aspects of the $140 million restoration.

