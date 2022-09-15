Motorcyclist killed in crash after being chased from Campbell County to Pittsylvania County

CAMPBELL COUNTY/PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a crash after being chased by police from Campbell County to Pittsylvania County Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County.

The chase started when a Virginia State Police Trooper in Campbell County on Route 29, attempted to pull over 37-year-old James Holley, of Graham, NC, who police say was driving a Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle, for reckless driving. Police say the trooper turned on his emergency equipment after Holley refused to stop and attempted to speed off. The chase continued into Pittsylvania County, where Holley drove into the northbound lanes of Rt. 29 and hit an International tractor-trailer head-on, at a high rate of speed.

Holley died at the scene and police say he was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured in the crash. However, the road was closed for an extended period of time due to a fuel leak from the truck.

The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation and Motor Carrier Teams responded to assist with the crash investigation.

