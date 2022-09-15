New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea.

Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology.

It’s an alternative to traditional sleep apnea machines.

One of the center’s dentists explained there was a great need for sleep apnea treatment centers in southwest Virginia.

”I have never lost anyone to crooked teeth, but I have lost patients to sleep apnea because it is life threatening,” Dr. Lynn Copeland said. “Being treated adds six to 10 years to your life, it makes you feel better, gives you energy to do other things and to make better choices in your life.”

The center will accept medical insurance as well as Medicaid from patients.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.