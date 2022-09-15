Omni Homestead Resort fights hunger with September campaign

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Omni Homestead Resort is joining other Omni properties across the country to fight hunger. And the effort is having an impact here in western Virginia.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has had a partnership with Feeding America since 2016. Its Good Night to Hunger Program has donated more than 21 million meals to date. And because this is Hunger Action Month, the goal is 750,000 meals for September alone.

“So this is a huge initiative for the brand,” said Josh Heidenreich, Vice President of Operations for Omni Hotels & Resorts. “We find it’s vital because these donations go to the local community where our hotels are.”

“And if it were not for the efforts that we have put into this program, the local food bank would not have been sustainable throughout the pandemic,” added John Hess, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Omni Homestead Resort: “So it has been very meaningful to all of the people in our community.”

During September, Omni is donating two meals for every booking, two for every guest who opts out of housekeeping services and one meal for every large coffee sold in its hotels and resorts.

