Seasonable temperatures continue throughout the weekend

Sunny and seasonable into the weekend

Stray rain possible early next week

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed

STAYING DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

High pressure continues to build into the region allowing us to stay dry, sunny and feeling comfortable while outdoors.

Don’t expect many changes for the next several days as high pressure takes center stage! Sunshine, refreshing conditions, cool mornings, and seasonable highs will be the trend even throughout the weekend! Highs will read in the 70s and low 80s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well Mother Nature is treating you right! Mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s. We will see warmer air build in on Sunday so highs will be a few degrees warmer than what we will see on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

By next week we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Still looks like we will be under our dry pattern even to start off the new work week with a stray shower possible on Tuesday thanks to a weak front passing through.

Next week temperatures look to warm back up with mainly mid-upper 80s in store. (WDBJ7)

The first day of fall is on September 22 and right now looks like we will be warmer than normal and mostly dry.

Looks like we will be warmer than normal on the first day of fall. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Fiona quickly formed on Wednesday and it will be something to watch. At this time TS Fiona is forecast to move to the West making impacting Puerto Rico by the weekend where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued.

Fiona will likely remain a tropical storm for the next several days as it approaches Puerto Rico. (WDBJ7)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

