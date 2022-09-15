Hometown Local
Patrick Henry, William Fleming football tickets on sale

Football Graphic
Football Graphic(Credit: MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets are on sale for Friday’s Patrick Henry-versus-William Fleming football game at William Fleming.

No tickets will be sold at the gate.

Roanoke City Public Schools said in a Facebook post gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and there will be security screenings in place. All kids ages 13 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while at the game. Admission is free for kids ages five and under.

No bags will be permitted, exceptions being made for diaper bags for families who have infants attending the game. No re-entry will be allowed and spectators are forbidden from accessing the field at all times, including after the game.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

