Sen. Tim Kaine champions anti-sexual assault act

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine (D) is working to mitigate sexual assaults on college campuses.

Kaine says that in conversations he’s had with college students (some on UVA grounds), many of them admit they did not have proper conversations about consent in their upbringing.

The SOS campus act is something he and two other senators are championing.

“It puts some responsibility and resources on the K-12 systems to begin a process of educating young people to potentially prevent sexual assaults, this SOS campus act would try to do the same thing on campuses by giving resources but requiring campuses to have a plan for both prevention but also survivor support services,” Sen. Kaine said.

He says he recognizes this can not fix the problem entirely, but believes it’s a step in the right direction.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.