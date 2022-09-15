September is ovarian cancer awareness month, doctors explain early symptoms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Research shows it is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women.

Ovarian cancer impacts thousands of women every year. According to The Clearity Foundation, it’s also one of the most challenging diseases known to medicine.

The most common ovarian cancer symptoms include:

- Swollen or bloated abdomen

- Persistent pain in the abdomen or pelvis

- Difficulty eating, constantly feeling full

- Increased urination

These symptoms are also seen with many other common conditions. As a result, only about 24 percent of women with ovarian cancer are diagnosed early.

Plus, family history can also play a big role in someone’s risk.

Dr. David Iglesias a gynecological specialist at Carilion Clinic advises women to pay attention to their bodies, especially if they notice anything abnormal.

“The symptoms for ovarian cancer can be very vague and nonspecific and really hard to pinpoint because they oftentimes develop very gradually over time. It’s not a lot of times it’s not till after the fact after someone’s really, really diagnosed with cancer that it can look back and reflect and say, okay, yeah, maybe I felt some of these symptoms. So kind of bringing an awareness-- I always recommend to all women just to be aware of the patterns of their body, you know, the symptoms are experiencing or something that just doesn’t seem right, especially if it’s in that categories that could be discussed,” said Dr. David Iglesias, a gynecological specialist at Carilion Clinic.

Doctors say if symptoms are new and persistent you should see your health care provider.

Other symptoms such as constipation or fatigue, diarrhea, and spotting between periods are also often reported by women with ovarian cancer. To learn more you can visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.