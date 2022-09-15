Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school.

The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the threat appears not to be substantiated, but they are still working to find the origin of the message.

In Roanoke, police are investigating a threat against Patrick Henry High School found written on a wall Thursday. The school was evacuated and deemed clear after a search.

This is the second day Patrick Henry was the target of an unsubstantiated threat.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.