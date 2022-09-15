Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

School with police lights
School with police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school.

The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the threat appears not to be substantiated, but they are still working to find the origin of the message.

In Roanoke, police are investigating a threat against Patrick Henry High School found written on a wall Thursday. The school was evacuated and deemed clear after a search.

This is the second day Patrick Henry was the target of an unsubstantiated threat.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
Bomb threat investigated at Patrick Henry High School
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved

Latest News

Kroger hiring 200+ employees
Kroger pharmacies looking to hire 200+ employees amid labor shortage
Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
7@four Previews Floyd Americana Festival
7@four previews Floyd Americana festival
7@four Previews Floyd Americana Festival
7@four Previews Floyd Americana Festival
Here@Home Previews Opioid Town Hall
Here@Home Previews Opioid Town Hall