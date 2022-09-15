TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Roanoke County man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Wednesday, one day after catching a woman with a loaded gun in her carry-on bag.

Wednesday’s catch of a loaded 9mm gun marks the seventh gun detected by TSA at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2022. That’s the highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year, according to TSA, with three months remaining in 2022.

The TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor Wednesday spotted the weapon among the man’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The man told officials he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.

The Vinton man, whose name has not been released, faces what TSA calls a “stiff federal financial civil citation” for taking a loaded gun to a security checkpoint.

“Firearms are not allowed at a security checkpoint at any airport,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “We are proud of our officers for ensuring prohibited items are not making it through checkpoints. We much prefer that travelers adhere to checkpoint protocols and either pack their firearms properly and declare them or leave them at home.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.