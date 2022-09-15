Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 3.2 million eligible taxpayers will receive one-time tax rebates of up to $250 in the fall of 2022 if they filed individually, and up to $500 if they filed jointly, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office.

To be eligible, taxpayers must file by November 1, 2022 and have had a 2021 tax liability. Starting September 19, taxpayers can go to tax.virginia.gov/rebate and check their eligibility for this one-time tax rebate.

Rebates are being processed “first in/first out,” according to the governor’s office. People who filed by July 1 should expect their rebates to arrive in late October. Those who file between July 1 and November 1 will receive their rebates within four months of their file dates.

Taxpayers who received state tax refunds by direct deposit this year will likely receive their one-time tax rebates by direct deposit in the same bank accounts. All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebates by paper check in the mail.

“As Virginians face high inflation and prices coming from policies set in Washington, these one-time tax rebates will help families lower the cost of living,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Past administrations have overtaxed Virginians and by returning taxpayer money to Virginia’s taxpayers we are ensuring that hard working Virginians get to keep more of their paycheck during these difficult economic times.”

If a taxpayer owes money to Virginia Tax, or another state or local agency, the Commonwealth will use that person’s tax rebate to satisfy that debt before sending the taxpayer the remainder of the rebate (along with contact information for the agency that was owed), according to Youngkin’s office. In the event a taxpayer owes more than the amount of the rebate, Virginia Tax will send the taxpayer a letter explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt, as well as contact information for the agency that was owed.

