Amherst County accepts grant to fund school resource officer positions

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors accepted a grant Thursday that will allow the county to hire more school resource officers (SRO).

The grant, which is from the Department of Criminal Justice, will fund six additional resource officers for four years.

The funding provides 100% of the cost for the six positions in the 2023 fiscal year. However, the county will have to pay a percentage of the personnel costs for the fiscal years 2024-2026. The cost hasn’t been established by the state yet.

The county will also be responsible for providing the officer’s equipment which will include vehicles, uniforms, weapons and other equipment. The board appropriated $468,000 to pay for the equipment.

The grant will allow Amherst County to put a resource officer at every school.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.