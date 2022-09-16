Hometown Local
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest

Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook(Sarah Leigh)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue looking for information and leads about the death of a 21-year-old woman killed a year ago.

Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. Lindsey Shook was found shot and killed in a vehicle. Police also found a man with gunshot wounds, and have made no arrests.

In a September 2022 statement, Roanoke Police said, “As always, we encourage our community to come to us with any and all information regarding open investigations. Nothing is too small for us to look into, and something that they might think is insignificant could lead to an arrest. This remains an active, ongoing homicide investigation. RPD Detectives have not stopped working on this case. Our hearts are with Lindsey Shook’s family and loved ones this week and every day since her death.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

