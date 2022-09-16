Weekend activities will be perfect for outside!

Lots of sun for the weekend

Stray rain possible early next week

Tropical Storm Fiona has formed

STAYING DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Same weather pattern is expected to close out our work week and stays into the weekend! High pressure continues to build into the region allowing us to stay dry, sunny and feeling comfortable while outdoors.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well Mother Nature is treating you right! Cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend for Saturday with highs reading in the 70s and low 80s. By Sunday we will warm a few more degrees with most of our hometowns reading into the 80s.

Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday as temperatures begin to warm up. (WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

By next week we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Still looks like we will be under our dry pattern even to start off the new work week with a stray shower possible on Tuesday thanks to a weak front passing through.

Next week temperatures look to warm back up with mainly mid-upper 80s in store. (WDBJ7)

The first day of fall is on September 22 and right now looks like we will be warmer than normal and mostly dry. Highs may even head close to the 90s for some of our hometowns that day!

All signs pointing to a gorgeous fall season, according to tree expert from Virginia Tech College of Natural Resources... Posted by WDBJ7 Weather on Friday, September 16, 2022

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Fiona quickly formed on Wednesday and it will be something to watch. At this time TS Fiona is forecast to move to the West mainly impacting Puerto Rico by the weekend where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued.

Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona. (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

