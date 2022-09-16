Weekend activities will be perfect for outside!
Staying seasonable for Saturday, but warming back up on Sunday
- Lots of sun for the weekend
- Stray rain possible early next week
- Tropical Storm Fiona has formed
STAYING DRY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Same weather pattern is expected to close out our work week and stays into the weekend! High pressure continues to build into the region allowing us to stay dry, sunny and feeling comfortable while outdoors.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Wanting to do anything outdoors this weekend? Well Mother Nature is treating you right! Cool mornings and seasonable highs will be the trend for Saturday with highs reading in the 70s and low 80s. By Sunday we will warm a few more degrees with most of our hometowns reading into the 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD
By next week we’ll see temperatures climb back up into the mid-upper 80s for most of our hometowns as an upper level ridge sets up across the region. Still looks like we will be under our dry pattern even to start off the new work week with a stray shower possible on Tuesday thanks to a weak front passing through.
The first day of fall is on September 22 and right now looks like we will be warmer than normal and mostly dry. Highs may even head close to the 90s for some of our hometowns that day!
TRACKING THE TROPICS
Tropical Storm Fiona quickly formed on Wednesday and it will be something to watch. At this time TS Fiona is forecast to move to the West mainly impacting Puerto Rico by the weekend where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued.
