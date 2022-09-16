Business owner brings love to Fincastle with new mural

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The next time you visit the Town of Fincastle you’ll notice new artwork bringing love to an old building.

“You really have to give people a reason to be somewhere and I thought this was a perfect way to do that,” Ranelle Simmons said.

Simmons opened her boutique AvenueBlack in the spring and wanted to bring something special to the outside of her store.

“The LOVEworks signs are popular all over Virginia. So I wanted AvenueBlack to be that destination for people to say, ‘Hey, let’s go get our picture taken,’ and then getting them here. Then they will see the beauty of the town and I think they will explore a little more once they’re here,” Simmons said.

The artist working to bring Simmons’s idea to life is Alexia Barreiro from Denver.

“Rannelle and I actually collaborated quite a bit, she’s kind of the mastermind behind it all,” Barreiro said.

Before this trip Barreiro had never been to Virginia, but said she was excited to tackle the challenge.

Her design highlights the town’s skyline, its connection to Lewis and Clark and the love for the community.

“We are seeing a lot of investment in town. People opening up bed and breakfasts, people looking to open up businesses. So this is just another resurgence of the town,” Town Manager David Tickner said.

Tickner thinks projects like these will encourage more people to discover and ultimately invest in Fincastle.

“So I hope it gives people an opportunity to appreciate our town,” he said.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the mural Saturday, Sept. 24 during the Fincastle Fall Festival.

