Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media...
A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.

But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is unlikely to be the last word in a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas, and could impact how some of the world’s biggest tech companies regulate content by their users.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year, has been challenged by tech trade groups that warn that it would prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech. A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeal court.

The final say is likely to come from the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier this year blocked the Texas law while the lawsuit played out.

“Today we reject the idea that corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say,” U.S. Circuit Court Judge Andrew Oldham wrote.

NetChoice, one of the groups challenging the law, expressed disappointment in a statement that pointed out the ruling was the opposite of the decision made in the lawsuit over the Florida law.

“We remain convinced that when the U.S. Supreme Court hears one of our cases, it will uphold the First Amendment rights of websites, platforms, and apps,” said Carl Szabo, NetChoice’s vice president and general counsel.

Republican elected officials in several states have backed laws like those enacted in Florida and Texas that sought to portray social media companies as generally liberal in outlook and hostile to ideas outside of that viewpoint, especially from the political right.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in May that is not clear how the high court’s past First Amendment cases, many of which predate the internet age, apply to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and other digital platforms.

The Florida law, as enacted, would give Florida’s attorney general authority to sue companies under the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. It would also allow individual residents to sue social media companies for up to $100,000 if they feel they have been treated unfairly.

The Texas law only applies to the largest social media platforms that have more than 50,000 active users.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
(FILE)
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice