Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try

FILE - Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018....
FILE - Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018. Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is dismissing as “old news” the question of whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party could hurt his chances of replacing Rep. Walorski following her death in a highway crash on Aug. 3, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.

A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Airbag control module data from the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, who was Walorski’s district director, showed it was going 77 mph at the time of the crash on a rural stretch of Indiana 19 near the town of Wakarusa, the office said.

“All of the evidence and information gathered is consistent with someone attempting to pass another vehicle on a two-lane roadway,” the office said in a statement.

Walorski, 58, was a Republican who had first been elected to represent northern Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 and was seeking reelection this year to a sixth term.

The sheriff’s office released statements from the county coroner ruling the deaths of Walorski and the others as accidental from injuries suffered in the crash. Investigators blamed the crash on Potts for “driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed.”

Also killed in the crash were Emma Thomson, 28, who was Walorski’s communications director, and Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee, Indiana, who was driving the other vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found no signs of mechanical failures with either vehicle or any evidence of cellphone use by anyone in the vehicles when crash happened.

Republican officials selected Rudy Yakym, an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest and a longtime political ally of Walorski, to replace her on the November election ballot in the heavily GOP district. The district’s congressional seat will remain vacant until a special election on the November ballot to complete Walorski’s term through rest of this year.

Yakym will face Democrat Paul Steury, a science teacher from Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
(FILE)
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice