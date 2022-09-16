Hometown Local
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns for 31st year

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is back for its 31st year.

The fair began Friday and will continue through September 24.

There will be classic carnival rides and food, but this year, there will also be free monster truck rides Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

“So far, the weather is looking perfect for the fair. It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold and we just have a lot to offer. We have animals and a lot for everyone,” said Bonnie McDarmont, public relations manager.

They are also increasing security by adding LED lights to the parking lot, bag checks, metal detector wands, and extra security cameras.

