Fentanyl in focus during RAYSAC Roundtable

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of accidental death among young adults. That’s a national measure from the Centers for Disease Control. And here in western Virginia, professionals on the front lines of substance abuse prevention are also sounding the alarm.

Friday morning, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, also known as RAYSAC, held an online roundtable that touched on law enforcement, harm reduction and the work of a local drug court to get people on the path to recovery.

But a large part of the discussion centered on the drug Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Joseph Carucci is the Drug Enforcement Administration Resident Agent in Charge here in Roanoke.

“It takes just a little bit less than two of those grains to kill a person,” Carucci said referring to a photograph of the drug. “So think about that for a moment.”

He said Mexican cartels are lacing all types of illegal drugs with Fentanyl to make them more addictive, and users often have no idea what they’re ingesting.

“What you’re seeing and hearing in the news is only the tip of the iceberg,” Carucci said. “It is here. It’s in the Roanoke Valley. It’s everywhere in our entire areas of responsibility.”

Others taking part in the RAYSAC roundtable echoed Carucci’s concern.

Lisa Via is the Comprehensive Harm Reduction Program Coordinator for Drop in Center North with the Council of Community Services.

She works with several hundred people in Roanoke.

“Every participant of mine that tests their drugs, 99.9% of them are coming back positive for Fentanyl,” Via said. “The overdose rates as we all know are skyrocketing. I’m seeing it every single day. I see it every single week. In one week, we lost ten long time participants to overdose.”

The roundtable included some encouraging reports about prescription drug take back programs, and the new drug court in Botetourt County.

But speakers also delivered a stark warning, about another powerful drug called xylazine that’s heading our way.

