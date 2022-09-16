FFE Week 3 Player of the Week: Jakari Nicely

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Friday was a BIG week for the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers. The team beat Riverheads, keeping them from a record-breaking 53rd straight win. In the victory, quarterback Jakari Nicely had five touchdowns.

“First one was from like two yards,” he recalls. “It was I don’t know how scored but I did. Second one. I don’t remember that one. 3rd One Don’t remember that. 4th One, It was like, he tried to tackle me. He got me like, pulled down right here. And I ran through him I scored. And then the last one was a passing touchdown.”

“Last year we embarrassed ourselves,” said Lord Botetourt head football coach Jamie Harless. “I did a terrible job coach, and I think our effort was poor last year for a lot of reasons. We wanted to get some respect back that we felt like we had lost playing in that game. Our whole goal was to eliminate all the stupidity. And we eliminate the stupidity we win.”

Going into the game, Coach Harless says LB had no doubts.

“There was an expectation that we had. I was excited, but also expected it.”

As, he adds, the characteristics of the Cavalier program were reflected in Nicely’s is performance.

“Physical, discipline, organized, high character. You know, he did all the things that we expected he would do. I asked him before we played him. I said, ‘How many times can you carry?’ he said ‘I don’t know. 30, 40?’ And he did”

“I’d rather them have the best game of their lives and me do horribly,” says the quarterback. “ I just want the team to win instead of me achieving anything.”

The junior has become quite decorated in his high school career even winning player of the week last season where he shared a special skill, saying he enjoys playing around on a harmonica his grandmother gave him. Nicely also shared that his grandmother was instrumental in helping him fall in love with football.

Both QB and coach are excited for the future of their program, crediting the group with last week’s historic win.

“I’m thankful for my team,” notes Nicely. “They helped me do it and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

