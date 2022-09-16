Hometown Local
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

School sign
School sign(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday.

The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.

The sheriff’s office “encourages parents to talk with your children about how critical these threats are taken and the consequences that can arise by making false threats. Along with the school system, we encourage all students and families to continue to speak up if they see or hear anything online that could represent a potential threat.”

