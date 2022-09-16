Here @ Home goes over do’s and don’ts for pregnant women

(WDBJ) - Not every pregnancy is problem-free, and medical experts have several “do” and “don’t” items for pregnant women to consider.

Jaclyn Nunziato, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic, and Ruth Gray, Huddle Coordinator of Huddle Up Moms, stopped by Here @ Home Friday to discuss the top three do’s and top don’t.

DO:

3. Optimize your health before and during pregnancy: Know your story and feel empowered during your pregnancy. If this is your first pregnancy, see your provider for preconception counseling to discuss any underlying chronic condition that may influence your pregnancy such as diabetes, weight, high blood pressure, inactivity, smoking, recreational drug use, or alcohol. Start a prenatal vitamin early. If this is not your first pregnancy, be able to tell you a story about your pregnancies, your labor, and your postpartum journey. What went well, what were your complications, what you would like differently during this pregnancy.

2. Get Vaccinated: The current vaccinations that are safe in pregnancy include tDAP, the flu, and covid 19. Pregnancy is an immunocompromised state meaning people are more susceptible to severe illness during pregnancy and that this can directly affect the overall health of you and your baby.

1. Build your village. Your care team can and could include your obstetrical provider, pediatrician, lactation specialist, physical therapist, doula, providers specializing in prenatal and postpartum care, and a good community support system. There are many resources that offer supportive services for mothers.

Number 1 Don’t: Try not to put unrealistic expectations on yourself, your pregnancy, labor, and your postpartum period. Remember that we view mother and baby as a dyad and your health and the baby’s health are equally important.

