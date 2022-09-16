Here @ Home has tips on fall family health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We reported recently Pfizer has taken the first step to get emergency use authorization of its updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron variants.

The vaccine would help protect against the BA-4 and BA-5 variants in people age 12 and up.

Natalie and Kate sat down on Here @ Home with Dr. Cynthia Morrow from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District to talk about that, along with an update on Hepatitis A, Monkeypox and the upcoming flu season.

