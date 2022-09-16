Hometown Local
Here @ Home previews town hall on parenting in traumatic times

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Tuesday, Sept. 20 from noon to 1:15 p.m., Carilion’s Center for Grief and Healing is hosting a virtual town hall for parents addressing the toll gun violence takes on parents and children. A panel of Carilion and community experts will discuss how to respond to children and meet their well-being needs. They’ll also discuss community safety and how acts of violence can affect mental health.

Click here to learn more about the town hall and register.

Paula Wolfteich, Ph.D., director of Carilion’s Center for Grief and Healing, and Decca Knight, owner of Blue Ridge Parenting & Consulting, talked to Natalie & Kate Friday on Here @ Home about why this type of conversation is important in our hometowns.

For more information, email GH_info@carilionclinic.org or call 540-266-6000.

