National Dance Day is September 17; local dance studio kicks off the celebration

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Get up, get moving, and put your boogie shoes on because Saturday, September 17 is National Dance Day!

Dance.Tech is a dance studio in Blacksburg that’s kicking off the celebration early.

They say dance is all about having fun and community.

“We are about learning teamwork, time management skills-- just building great people through dance,” said Paige Godwin Dance.Tech’s studio director and owner.

Godwin says anyone can dance all you have to do is get up and move.

Be sure to celebrate with us and share your family-friendly dance day photos and videos on our website.

