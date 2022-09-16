National Dance Day is September 17; local dance studio kicks off the celebration

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Get up, get moving, and put your boogie shoes on because Saturday, September 17 is National Dance Day!

Dance.Tech is a dance studio in Blacksburg that’s kicking off the celebration early.

They say dance is all about having fun and community.

“We are about learning teamwork, time management skills-- just building great people through dance,” said Paige Godwin Dance.Tech’s studio director and owner.

Godwin says anyone can dance all you have to do is get up and move.

