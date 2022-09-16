Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

Latest News

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Celebrating National Dance Day
National Dance Day is September 17; local dance studio kicks off the celebration