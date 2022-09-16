Hometown Local
Pro racers in Roanoke for major cyclocross event

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s reputation as a center for cycling continues to accelerate. And this weekend, pro racers from around the world will be here for a major Cyclocross event.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery is the first of four races in a national series.

Crews were setting up the course in Fallon Park this morning. Two days of racing start on Saturday.

The Elite Women’s and Men’s races will be televised on Discovery+ and other cycling networks, but organizers are also expecting a big crowd.

Kait Pedigo is the Event Manager with the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

“You’ll see the riders and you’ll see the action, and it’ll be really exciting the whole time,” Pedigo told WDBJ7. “People will be going over barriers, running up stairs, going over - we call it a flyover - basically a big bridge, so there’s a lot to see.”

The event includes a festival atmosphere, with food, beer and entertainment. Admission and parking are free.

