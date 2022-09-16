Hometown Local
Pulaski based film selected for film festival in New York City

Writer and lead actor for film shot in Pulaski, Va
Writer and lead actor for film shot in Pulaski, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - An independent film shot in Pulaski, Va with a local cast and writer will be on display in New York City this fall.

“Noah’s Arch” was selected for the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival in November.

One of the film’s action scenes will be judged at the festival.

The movie shows scenes from downtown Pulaski and surrounding parks.

“We are making our way to the big screen,” Writer and Director Michael Iton said. “We’re gonna see ourselves on the Oscars for the best independent film and we’re representing this community. This is phenomenal, the support we have.”

The full film is expected to be released next fall with showings at the Pulaski Theatre.

