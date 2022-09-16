Hometown Local
Roanoke distillery built by family, opens new tasting room

Brady's Distillery
Brady's Distillery(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A century has passed, but a tipsy tradition is now back in the Star City and there’s a new way you can enjoy a glass of your favorite liquors.

“I love bottling, I love putting labels on it, I love blending, I love giving tastings, I love giving tours,” Brian Brady said.

In 2020, three brothers, Tim, Brian, and Andy, decided to follow a longtime dream to distill their own liquor. Fittingly, they named their new business Brady’s Distillery, and have been bottling up spirits ever since.

“It’s definitely something; when you mention it to somebody, they go wow, the three of you did it together,” Tim Brady said.

It’s the first time Roanoke has had a distillery since before prohibition. In the last few years, Brady’s has expanded its products, sold thousands of bottles and now the brothers are opening their own tasting room.

That means you can try a sip of their spirits or a signature cocktail and get your questions answered.

“And that’s the whole point, too, because you have some people that come in here and they think they know everything about bourbon or they think they know everything about whiskey and how it’s made, and then when you start talking to them and showing them stave stuff, they just keep piling on the questions,” Brian Brady said. “The education piece to me is the most important part about it.”

September is also Virginia Spirits Month and that means the Virginia ABC is allowing local distilleries like Brady’s to offer their liquors at a discount of 20 percent off.

