Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Smith Mountain Lake gets ready for annual wine festival to return

The festival goes until Sunday.
The festival goes until Sunday.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake is getting ready to bring back its annual wine festival this weekend.

After a two-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is welcoming dozens of wineries, bands and local vendors to Mariner’s Landing Resort. The chamber’s executive director explained the excitement for the return.

“We have decided after taking two years off, we are going to blow out all the stops and put on a party like we never have before,” Andy Bruns said.

For the first year, the wine festival is including vineyards from California and international wines. The owner of The Landing Restaurant, one of the festival’s hosts this year, explained how organizers are looking forward to making this festival unique.

“It’s changing the event and the new wines are making it a different experience,” Tiffany Silva said. “It’s something new after we haven’t done it for a couple years and it’s great to come out and see something completely different than what it was before.”

Workers spent Friday setting up the stage for several bands that will perform over the weekend. Tickets have been sold to people in 21 states and more than 300 zip codes.

One local vendor explained how the festival is important for businesses.

“This is huge for us as a community,” Jessica Bishop said. “As a business owner, this is huge for us to be able to really showcase what we have in a whole different light.”

Bishop owns J Bond Bishop Mercantile near Smith Mountain Lake. She explained how the festival has a huge economic impact on the community.

“As somebody who’s lived in this community my whole life, I’ve always welcomed the fact that we are a tourist community,” Bishop said. “Because without the folks that come to visit here, we wouldn’t have the things that we have.”

Tickets can be bought online or at the gate Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

Latest News

More than 400 workers were threatening to go on strike
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
Temperatures warm to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.
Friday, September 16 - Weekend Outlook
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
Henry Street Heritage Festival is Saturday
7@four previews Henry Street Festival