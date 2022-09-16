Hometown Local
SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc. to host inaugural PRIDE Fest(SWVA Virginia Pride, Inc.)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new nonprofit is working to give back to the LGBTQAI+ community by hosting its first-ever Pride Fest.

Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc. (SWVA Pride) is hosting the event.

Pride Fest is their newest and biggest fundraiser of the year.

The free event will have over 80 vendors plus, entertainment, a family zone, food trucks, and more.

Organizers say their goal is to give back to the LGBT+ community and plus provide a safe place where everyone belongs.

”We also want to help guide people that might not have the resources or the support to know what are the friendly doctors for the LGBTQ+ community or you know what if you just want to be educated on how to treat somebody that might be a part of the community-- if you are an ally. So that was what we wanted to get our community back together as a family,” said Jessica Bralley, the treasurer of Southwest Virginia Pride, Inc.

SWVA Pride hosts educational programs, fundraisers, outreach, and advocacy event throughout the year. A

The event will be held on September 17 at the Vinton War Memorial in Vinton, VA from noon until 6:00 p.m.

A free after-party at Rosie’s in Vinton also begins at 8:00 pm.

To learn more about the event, visit the SWVA Pride Inc. Facebook page.

