Two injured in Rural Retreat vehicle crash, fire

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire and a passenger vehicle.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Rural Retreat Volunteer Department say they and Rural Retreat EMS were dispatched and found the tractor fully engulfed and two people that were injured.

One patient was flown to a regional medical center. Wytheville Fire/EMS aided in bringing the other patient to a local hospital.

At around 3:30 p.m., all units were cleared from the site.

