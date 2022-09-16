Hometown Local
Two injured in Rural Retreat vehicle crash, fire

Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department
Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department(Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire and a passenger vehicle.

At around 2:30 p.m., the Rural Retreat Volunteer Department say they and Rural Retreat EMS were dispatched and found the tractor fully engulfed and two people that were injured.

One patient was flown to a regional medical center. Wytheville Fire/EMS aided in bringing the other patient to a local hospital.

At around 3:30 p.m., all units were cleared from the site.

