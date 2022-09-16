Virginia unemployment rate below national average

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6% in August, lower than the national average of 2.6%, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The governor’s team says the number of unemployed residents fell by over 1,900 in August.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data, the labor force decreased by 7,142 to 4,346,858 and the number of employed residents fell by 5,186 to 4,232,755 while the number of unemployed workers fell by 1,956 to 114,103.

“While jobs added since January and unemployment levels continue to be strong, I am focused on labor participation amidst this slight pull back in job numbers,” said Governor Youngkin. “Virginia is battling hard against the economic headwinds coming from Washington, and our mission to generate economic growth and investment continues to be a top priority for the Commonwealth.”

Despite the decline in employment in August, the governor’s team says employment growth throughout the year remains strong, averaging 14,000 a month, over three times the 2021 average, and nearly double the pre-pandemic average in 2019. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent is one percentage point below the rate from a year ago.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, decreased slightly to 63.7 percent in August from July’s revised 63.8 percent rate.

“While employment levels contracted in the month, the unemployment level continued to improve,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “The unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we see job openings still exceeding the number of those unemployed. We continue to pursue efforts to get more Virginians back in the labor market to satisfy the current employment opportunities.”

The governor’s team says the largest over-the-year job gain occurred in hospitality, which is up 41,900 jobs. The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 30,600 jobs. The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 16,300 jobs.

For more information on Virginia’s employment numbers, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.

