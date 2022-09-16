Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement on Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike.

On Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.

More than 400 workers were threatening to go on strike.

Union 1023′s contract action team coordinator explained how Friday’s demonstration was a symbol of solidarity among factory workers.

”Practice, picket, protest, it’s all just to show our respect for the local union 1023 and to show our support for our local 1023 negotiating team,” John Spickard said.

The tentative contract agreement will now be brought to the union body and voted on.

Contract negotiations first started in August and ended just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

