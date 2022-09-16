Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement on Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike.

On Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.

More than 400 workers were threatening to go on strike.

Union 1023′s contract action team coordinator explained how Friday’s demonstration was a symbol of solidarity among factory workers.

”Practice, picket, protest, it’s all just to show our respect for the local union 1023 and to show our support for our local 1023 negotiating team,” John Spickard said.

The tentative contract agreement will now be brought to the union body and voted on.

Contract negotiations first started in August and ended just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
School with police lights
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA catches woman with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
This gun was detected in a man’s carry-on bag at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport TSA...
TSA finds second gun in two days at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
The Hike In Power Bills
2022 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival Is Back
Southside Fair Is Back
Roundtable Focuses On Fentanyl