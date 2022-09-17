Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.(Courtesy: SADIE SEYMOUR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - An AMBER alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from a beach on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island Police said Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.

Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.

Investigators said she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

If Debina is seen, contact police immediately at 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
(FILE)
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One as they head to London for...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice