Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.
Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m.

Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire near the front storefront window.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were able to quickly clear nearby businesses, control the small fire, and remove smoke inside of the building.

Crews have the 100 block of Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square. Officials expect to clear nearby businesses and roads within the next hour or so.

No injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia taxpayers getting rebates this fall
Roanoke Homicide Victim Lindsey Shook
Anniversary of Roanoke killing passes without arrest
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
(FILE)
Appalachian Power fuel rate increase coming for Virginia customers
School sign
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 17
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 17
Saturday Morning Update
What's What With the Weekend, Sept. 16-18
Get to know the newest WDBJ7 meteorologist Bradford Ambrose!
Meet Bradford: WDBJ7's Newest Meteorologist!