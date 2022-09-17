Emergency crews investigate fire at restaurant in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire- EMS crews are investigating a fire that happened at a restaurant downtown Saturday morning.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they received a call for a fire at Cedars Lebanese Restaurant around 10:00 a.m.

Officials say the sprinkler system went off due to a small fire near the front storefront window.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were able to quickly clear nearby businesses, control the small fire, and remove smoke inside of the building.

Crews have the 100 block of Campbell Ave., parts of Market St., and Salem Ave. blocked off near Market Square. Officials expect to clear nearby businesses and roads within the next hour or so.

No injuries were reported. This incident remains under investigation.

